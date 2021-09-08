Anganwadi workers demand increase in honorariums

New Delhi: Hundreds of anganwadi workers protested outside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to demand an increase in their honorariums and that they be given status of government employees.



The protesting women also submitted a memorandum to Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

The minister said that he has met the anganwadi workers.

"They have submitted a memorandum of their demands and after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes back from his Vipassana session we will discuss with him. Their reasonable demands will be discussed, Gautam told.

"There are some of demands which come under the purview of the Centre like declaring them as government employees," he said.

The minister also said that the honorarium of anganwadi workers was increased around four years ago and claimed that Delhi pays the highest amount in the country.

He, however, said they will consider their request.

The protest was held under the banner of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union.

Angawadi services come under the government's Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

Vrushali Shruti, the union's media in-charge, said that the central and state governments are not doing justice to the interests of Delhi's anganwadi workers. Anganwadi women workers have been facing many problems for a long time, Shivani Kaul, president of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, said.