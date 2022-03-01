Analyst held for posting nude photos of women

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's IFSO unit of the Special Cell on Monday said that it had arrested a 33-year-old Market Research Analyst working with Google for creating fake Instagram accounts and posting nude images of women.



KPS Malhotra, DCP, IFSO, said that they used the latest forensic equipment at NCFL to crack the case and had arrested the accused, identified as Mohit Sharma — an Engineering and MBA graduate.

The woman complainant had said an Instagram user with the username Archudnes had posted nude pictures of her and then threatened to share other pictures of her as well. While the police registered the case and began their probe, they found that the account was linked to Sharma, who had a wifi connection in Noida. When questioned, he denied involvement and claimed his wifi was hacked.

However, after sustained forensic examination of his devices (laptop and mobile) —which were seized — the police said they found thousands of nude and obscene pictures of multiple women on the laptop, which were recovered by extracting deleted data.

The complainant told the police that she was previously also contacted on Instagram with threats to leak morphed obscene images of her and had shared them with her family members, including minors. The police have added POCSO sections to the case against Sharma. The police found he was also involved in a similar case that was being probed by the Cyber Cell.