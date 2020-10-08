An extensive Covid campaign with jingles, hoardings & wall paintings

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming festive season and COVID-19 Unlock guidelines, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has chalked out a plan of action for an intensive COVID-19 campaign. A meeting of senior officials chaired by SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was held in this regard.



The SDMC has directed all zones and major departments to put posters and hoarding at uni poles, parking areas, auto-rickshaw stands, Metro stations, railway stations, bus stands, toll gates, construction sites, etc. Employees have been directed to spread awareness by visiting clusters close to Corporation schools, put posters, display jingles and animated videos through electronic screens in several languages and put wall paintings outside the school walls.

"Unlock does not mean the end of this pandemic. We will focus on COVID-19 appropriate behavior with economic needs. The new plan is for October and November and the general public will be requested to wear masks, follow social distancing, maintain hand hygiene, etc. to fight the spread of COVID-19", the SDMC said.

Henceforth, all SDMC offices and documents will bear messages to "wear a mask, follow social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene". A pledge will also be taken by all SDMC staff in this regard. "All officers/officials have been directed to make their family members and neighbours aware of the same. Area councillors, religious leaders and NGOs are being contacted for bringing about awareness in their respective areas and communities", the corporation said.

"To boost the immunity of staff, medicine distribution will be intensified. Facilities such as Health Talk, Tele Calling, Tele Counseling will be provided for all units. House to house surveys and containment zone surveys will be done by field staff. Meetings will be conducted with RWAs to sensitise them about COVID-19 guidelines and precautions during festive seasons. In addition to this, measures like 'No Mask No Entry', hand sanitizers at the entrance, 50 per cent occupancy, etc will be followed strictly at banquets, weekly markets, Durga Puja Pandals, Chhath Ghats and other prime locations", the SDMC added.