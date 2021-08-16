Amy man duped of Rs 6.5L by fraudsters online

New Delhi: An army man was duped of nearly Rs 6.5 lakh by fraudster who posed as the customer care executive of an online shopping website to install a mirroring app on the victim's phone and then make away with the money.

The complainant in the case, an Army Havildar had ordered a trimmer from an online shopping website. "After using the product, he was not satisfied with the product so he placed a return request," police said.

As per the official, the next day, the delivery boy came to pick up the product but the victim was occupied with his work so he did not return the trimmer.

"On August 2, I thought of contacting shopping website customer care I got the customer care number from the internet. I made the phone call on that number and the receiver of the call told me that he will contact me with another phone number," the complainant told police.

As soon as the call was disconnected, the army man got a call from another phone number. "The accused called him and asked him to download the "AnyDesk" mobile app to raise his complaint," the official said.

The complainant added after he installed the application, the fraudster told him to type refund amount" in the App. "After entering refund amount, he asked me to go to my shopping website account, then to my orders and to select the product I wanted to return," the complainant said. While talking with the fraudster, the victim's mobile phone got switched off as the battery got discharged.

"As soon as I switched on my phone after charging, I again got the call from the same person from the same number. He again asked me to repeat the same process. Meanwhile, when I asked him how the amount can be refunded without the product being returned, he didn't say anything but just asked me to follow the process," the complainant added.

Then the victim told that person that he wanted to talk to his senior. Then he passed on the call to another person and he introduced himself as Dheeraj. "While talking with him, OTPs started to come to the victim's mobile and the money started getting debited from his bank account," the official said.