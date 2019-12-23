Amrapali project: GNIDA undertakes doc verification process of homebuyers

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is undertaking document verification work for registry purposes of home buyers of Amrapali leisure valley located in Greater Noida



West.

The move came after Supreme Court directed both the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to start registries of flat owners under their respective jurisdiction.

"The process of documents verification was started from Amrapali Castle project in sector chi-V of Greater Noida. On Monday, about 57 home buyers of the Amrapali leisure valley project sought information regarding registry procedure, while 76 got their documents verified. As of now a total of 327 home buyers of AmrapaLi leisure valley have verified their documents," said Santosh Kumar, officer of special duty (OSD), GNIDA.

On Monday, document verification work was done under OSD Kumar along with GNIDA officials and representatives of RWA members of the Amrapali Leisure valley project. Officials said that there are three Amrapali projects in Greater Noida—Castle, Grand and Leisure Valley.

"We have prepared a list of all the required documents and a checklist has been shared on our website. The registration of flats will be done after the verification is completed and upon compliance with the guidelines issued. We will further set up camps in remaining projects for buyers to execute registries," the officer added.