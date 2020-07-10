'Ample opportunity for investments in Delhi'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi on Thursday addressed the "Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum" through a webinar, attended by leading retail and e-commerce players. Sisodia highlighted the plethora of opportunities offered by the state capital for retail and e-commerce firms to invest in its economy.

"Contrary to public opinion, Delhi has a substantial land bank for investment in sectors like Tourism and Hospitality, Automobile Parts, Handloom and Handicrafts; Gems, Jewelry and Perfumes, Packaged Foods, Leather Goods and Garments, Steel Fabrication, E-Commerce, Retail, Information Technology. The upcoming industrial hubs in Ranikhera Mundka, Baprola and Kanjhawala along with the Mundka North Warehousing Cluster have ample capacity available and make Delhi an ideal destination for companies looking to set up retail or sourcing operations," said the Finance Minister.

The Deputy CM said that the adverse financial impact of the COVID19 pandemic will be more long-lasting than the health effects. Delhi is gearing up to revive its economy despite facing many challenges in the aftermath of the COVID19 pandemic. "Delhi is a city of opportunities. Our state GDP has doubled in the past 7 years and we have a per capita income of Rs. 3,89,000, which is three times the national average. We also have an effective people-centric government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal," said Sisodia.