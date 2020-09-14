Ample ICU beds at govt hosps in city: Health Min

New Delhi: Despite ordering 33 of the city's big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU-bed strength for COVID-19 patients amid the recent surge in cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday insisted that there is an ample number of ICU beds available in the hospitals run by the Delhi government and the Centre.



Jain said, "ICU beds are facing a slight problem. Although there is a sufficient number of beds in hospitals, there is a shortage of ICU beds in easily approachable hospitals. Hospitals which are in high demand have been ordered to increase ICU beds. Right now ICU beds are available in central government and Delhi government hospitals,"

The minister added that the order is relevant only for private hospitals and to ensure more bed capacity in their intensive care units is available so that the demand for ICU beds for COVID-19 patients can be met. Jain said according to the Delhi Corona app, a total of 14,372 beds are present and 7,938 of them are still vacant and the current order is regarding ICU beds only in private hospitals and there are ample beds available in state-run and Centre-run hospitals.

"If in some hospitals, non-COVID patients are already admitted, once discharged, the vacant beds will be reserved for COVID patients only," he told reporters here. He reiterated that the hospitals in Delhi that are treating COVID-19 patients are allowed to increase their bed capacity up to 30 per cent which shall only be used for COVID-19 patients.

Considering an increase in cases for the last few days, the Department of Health has ordered 33 hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of the total ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients. In a video conference with 33 private hospitals, Jain had discussed reserving more beds in their ICUs.

The best way to protect oneself against COVID-19, the minister said, is by using face masks and maintaining social distancing norms. He appealed to the people to be more careful when they go out in public and crowded areas. Asked if a second lockdown can be imposed amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Health minister ruled out the possibility.

"The time for enforcing a lockdown has ended. We have got a lot of experience after the lockdown. The most effective way to prevent the infection is to wear masks. If you wear masks, you can avoid infection to a great extent," he said.

In the last few days, some people had stopped putting their masks on, and again a campaign was planned and carried out. "The chief minister himself is making all citizens aware. Messages are also being given via FM and IVR etc. We are telling the Delhi residents through every means that if you are stepping out of house, you must wear masks," Jain said.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

"We have been advised that the more tests we conduct, the more it will help to stop COVID-19. If you are coronavirus positive and without symptoms, you can isolate yourself and will not infect anyone. A large number of tests are being carried out. This is showing a surge in cases, but will greatly help in controlling the infection," he said.