Among those given HM's medal, cop who investigated Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2021 to six Delhi Police personnel along with over 140 other cops from across the country.



ACP Sandeep Lamba and five inspectors Satish Chander Sharma (Posthumously), Domnica Purty, Amaleshwar Kumar Rai, Gurmeet Singh Kataria and Virender Singh were awarded medals.

Besides this, Additional DCP (South) M Harsha Vardhan and DCP (CP Secretariat) KPS Malhotra were also awarded medals for their meticulous investigation in cases. "Both of them got medals for those cases which they probed when they were posted in Arunachal Pradesh, NCB and Delhi Police," one official said.

This medal was constituted in 2018, to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

Inspector Satish Sharma was awarded the medal posthumously for his work at the Crime Branch in investigating the infamous Batla House encounter. Satish Sharma has meticulously probed the case and was rewarded for his professional investigation.

ACP Sandeep Lamba was awarded a medal for his probe during the north-east Delhi riots and subsequent cases registered for it.

Additional DCP M Harsha Vardhan got a medal for his investigation into a major recruitment scam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). He was posted as SP, special investigation cell in Arunachal Pradesh for this probe.

K P S Malhotra, presently working as DCP (CP Secretariat) was also awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, 2021. He had handled various high-profile cases including MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas) espionage case, Economic Weaker Section admission scam, arrest of Godman Narayan Sai and cases about the underworld. He was also heading the SIT that was investigating the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.