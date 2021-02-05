Amit Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief as Delhi Police prepares for Feb 6 'chakka jam' by farmers

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 6 agitation announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhi's borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.



As per reports, Shrivastava is believed to have briefed the Home Minister about the security being in place in the city and the steps being taken for the 'chakka jam'' called by the farmers. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and IB chief were also present in the meeting, the sources said.

Delhi Police on Thursday also clarified that the bed of nails which was laid down at the Ghazipur border as a security measure was not being removed, but being repositioned. "Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it's shown that nails are being taken off Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav.

On the other hand, Delhi Police personnel injured in R-Day tractor rally fiasco, after getting discharged, were once again admitted to hospital. "Two such cases were reported from North Delhi. One Head Constable Baljeet received head injuries and later he was discharged. But he was readmitted to hospital after he lost consciousness. A woman constable Rekha was injured after an iron grill fell on her at Red Fort. She was again admitted after she complained of stomach pain," an official

said.