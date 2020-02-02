Amit Shah, JP Nadda launch BJP's door-to-door campaign

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched a massive door-to-door campaign in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Capital, with party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah hitting the streets to connect with voters and spread their campaign message.



Shah addressed people in the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Assembly segments and Nadda visited areas such as Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash and Sangam Vihar. The BJP president said that the Arvind Kejriwal government had promised to connect all households with water pipes and provide water cleaner that RO. "But now, Kejriwal is saying it will take five more years," he said, adding that only a BJP government can provide all-round development for the Capital city.

Many other senior party leaders and Union Ministers are expected to hit the campaign trail in the coming days as almost all of the party's star campaigners are set to address small poll rallies and public meetings across Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar are just some of the high profile party leaders who will give the BJP campaign a boost in the last week before polling begins.

Nadda also accused the Delhi government of not taking appropriate care of poorvanchali people in Delhi, citing a video where the CM purportedly said migrants come to Delhi by paying Rs 500 and avail medical facilities worth Rs 5 lakh. Nadda said the comment was unbecoming of a Chief Minister while the Aam Aadmi Party has clarified that the CM was making a point about the quality of medical facilities in the Capital city.

Meanwhile, Shah attacked the AAP-government, saying that the people of Delhi no longer want a government that relies on appeasement politics. "This time, the people of

Delhi will choose a government that only talk about development work it can get done,"

he said.