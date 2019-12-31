Amid tight police vigil, Ggm ushers in New Year
Gurugram: Amid tight police security Gurugram residents ushered in the new year. Over 3000 police cops kept a tight vigil and ensured that specific routes were assigned for a smooth flow of traffic.
The Gurugram police has closed main roads that included MG road along with other roads and assigned major routes for the entry and the parking of the vehicles. More than a lakh vehicles descend to areas of MG Road, Sector -29 and Cyber hub for celebrating the new year and has often proved to be a major challenge for law enforcement officials to manage.
To deal with the challenge this time the Gurugram police ensured that both sides of the carriageway of Sector-29 from Sector-29 Red Light near Machan Restaurant to Crown Plaza Chowk and Leisure Valley road from Crown Plaza Chowk to Leisure Valley Park T Point was kept closed for vehicular traffic.
(Image from hindustantimes.com)
