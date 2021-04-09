Amid surge, many reinfections

New Delhi: With rise in Covid-19 cases, doctors have witnessed a number of re-infection cases. While the hospitals have said the re-infection cases are mild, there is no denying that the cases persist.



60-year-old Rakesh was in for a shock when he was tested positive for Covid last week. A resident of South Delhi's Green Park, Rakesh was infected by the virus for the second time. "Last year around May, my mother and father had contracted virus, now both have got re-infected last week again," Aayush, their son said.

Speaking to Millennium Post about the re-infection cases, Dr. Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare said, "We are witnessing quite a few re-infection cases. In the last 15 days, I have seen at least seven re-infection cases. However, those who are suffering from re-infection cases they are having a milder kind of a disease. But people are getting infected even after the vaccination. Post vaccination also people are getting infected, post covid as well people are getting re-infected."

Another working professional Sakshi was also re-infected. The 26-year-old said that even though it is mild she was shocked to get re-infected. Dr. Sunil Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital also said that re-infection cases are coming in. "Although we are not a central covid hospital, but there have been a few re-infection cases in the hospital. Through various reports we are also listening that people have got covid after vaccination. The thing people need to understand is post vaccination the complication of covid will not happen and simmer down, but to say covid won't happen to them would be wrong," he said.

Dr. Sinha added that they have started witnessing serious cases as well.