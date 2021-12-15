Amid ruckus, North MCD House okays auction of 132 plots

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North MCD) House meeting was adjourned early due to commotion by BJP and AAP councillors on Tuesday. BJP leaders raised the issue of Delhi government's new Excise Policy and were protesting against the opening of 800 new liquor stores in Delhi-NCR. AAP leaders present during the meeting were also seen causing ruckus.



The civic body has taken a strong stance against the issue, sending notices and sealing to various stores across the North MCD area. During the meeting, BJP leaders protested against the policy, stating it will have harmful effects on the citizens of Delhi. Chhail Bihari, North MCD leader of the house said: "The AAP leaders disrupted the House because they did not want to discuss air pollution and the opening of liquor stores in Delhi that was part of the short notice. BJP leaders were only attempting to discuss those matters when AAP leaders started causing commotion."

Vikas Goel, North MCD leader of the opposition "We have been attempting to speak about the plight of the workers who have not received their salaries since the last three House meetings but they have not

let us." Amid this, the agenda was quietly passed to auction off 132 plots on a 99-year lease basis at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Phase I - a move the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has been vehemently protesting against since it was introduced.