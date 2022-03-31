Amid ruckus, EDMC OKs proposal on appointment of officers on deputation

New Delhi: After the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house, East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) house session broke into violence on Wednesday. The civic body was in the middle of conducting its last house session of this tenure, when BJP and AAP leaders started feuding and refused to back down.



As per EDMC officials, the violent ruckus was started by leaders from both sides of the political spectrum, after the Leader of House (LoH) Satyapal Singh paid tribute to the late Ishwari Das Mahajan, former MCD politician. Both the ruling party and opposition leader started feuding over recent comments made by AAP supremo Kejriwal regarding the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal accused AAP leaders of being "naxalwadis and terrorists" for going against Hindu sentiments. He told the Millennium Post that they have no respect for the culture and act as "degenerates". Aggarwal accused AAP leader Rekha Tyagi of inappropriate behaviour, adding another female councillor from AAP had picked up her slippers and threatened to hit people amidst the commotion.

The Mayor has written to the LG's office, asking him to not permit leaders who promote violence and disrupt the house session to run for elections again but no other action has been taken against any councillors.

As per EDMC officials, the LoH's glasses were broken amidst the ruckus and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Manoj Tyagi was also repeatedly pushed around. And amid the ruckus, the MCD passed a proposal seeking that power for itself to appoint officers on deputation, a senior official said.

Chairman of the EDMC standing committee Beer Singh Panwar said on March 24, a resolution was passed by the panel, whereby it had sought the scrapping of the commissioner's power in the appointment of officers on deputation.

According to a resolution passed earlier, several councillors were aggrieved due to some officers on deputation allegedly "not responding" to the issues raised by them. with pti inputs