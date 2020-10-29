Amid protests, Standing Committee rejects proposal to privatise sanitation services

new delhi: Amid fervent protests by Safai Karamcharis, a proposal to outsource sweeping, desilting of drains, and cleaning of toilet block services to private agencies was on Wednesday rejected by the SDMC Standing Committee.



The reason given for the proposal to invite private bids and outsource these services was that services of the Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers) were unsatisfactory and that repeated complaints had been received in the matter.

However, Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said that cleaning and sanitation services are not being privatised and workers have no cause to fear for their jobs. The confusion among sanitation workers was caused due to a proposal submitted before the committee which has been rejected.

He assured the workers' union that they should continue their work without any worries and approach the civic body in case they face any issues.

Had this proposal been passed today, the SDMC would have had to shell out Rs 12,11,75,619 to maintain privatised sanitation services in one ward (as a pilot project) for one year. This would have come at a time when the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi are demanding Rs 13,000 crore in funds due to them purportedly from the Delhi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party opposition in the SDMC had been leading the protests over the privatisation proposal. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that his party has been working for the benefit of Dalit, poor and backward classes. "We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the sanitation workers and will always stand with them in their struggle for their rights," he added.