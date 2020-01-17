Amid protests, JNU admin says more than 65% paid hostel fees

New Delhi: Day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration claimed that more than 65 percent of students staying in the hostels cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges, JNUSU continued to boycott against the registration process on Friday.



Meanwhile, the admin also said that nearly 95 percent of day scholars have also cleared their semester dues. The registration process was extended until Friday.

Meanwhile, JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Friday after a GBM demanded a judicial investigation in the violence that took place inside the campus on January 5. "The GBM notes that there are substantive allegations of complicity of both (the administration and Delhi Police) these authorities, as well as that of individuals who are part of them, in the making of all the violence. These too have to be investigated thoroughly, including the communications between the Police and the University Administration on that day," said JNUTA in its statement.

JNUTA also demanded the inquiry to cover the process of appointment of the Cyclops security agency without tender and the instructions were given to them.

A team of crime branch has been given space near the admin building to continue their investigation.

"The links of the violence to the process of faculty recruitment pursued by the VC and appointment by him of faculty to Administrative positions like that of the warden, etc. also must be covered in the probe," said JNUTA.

In a statement on Thursday, JNU's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Since January 15 is the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush yesterday. Several students have approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days."

Meanwhile, JNUSU had called for the continued boycott of registration and the IHA manual. "The JNUSU keeping in mind the opinion of various Centre Level GBMs is expediting an immediate legal challenge to the IHA Manual seeking interim relief. We request the student community, therefore- especially those who have not registered to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move," said a statement from JNUSU. On the other hand, JNUTA said that the teachers of JNU cannot cooperate with the "efforts of the JNU Administration for the restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities because there is no such effort to be seen."