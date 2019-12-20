Amid protests, Jantar Mantar wears deserted look

New Delhi: Amid the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city, Jantar Mantar, which is popularly known for holding demonstrations more often, wore a deserted look on Friday.



From the morning, people in small groups started gathering at the Jantar Mantar to protest against CAA and NRC. Most of them had placards in their hands conveying their messages against CAA, NRC and how it will disrupt the country's peace and harmony. Around 60-70 people had gathered.

"We are here to protest against the bill which is against the brotherhood," said most of the protestors coming from different parts of the Capital. Few children were also present at Jantar Mantar and they were also carrying placards.

The Bhim Army on Friday had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. However, the permission was denied by Delhi Police. The march also attracted huge crowd.

Meanwhile, barricades were placed at Jantar Mantar, apart from Delhi Police, RAF personnel were also present.

In between 3 pm to 3.45 pm, when Delhi Police sensed that gathering started at the place, they started removing protestors from the spot.

While the people were living Jantar Mantar, they started chanting Azadi slogans. They were taken inside the bus to someplace. Later the police personnel took several rounds of Jantar Mantar area to make sure that there was no gathering.

From Jantar Mantar to Parliament Street police station, there were at least three places where proper barricading were made to make sure that no untoward incident or any protest takes place.

Meanwhile, in the nearby areas, the police personnel along with senior officials were seen patrolling.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that they have removed those people who had no permission to protest in Jantar Mantar area.

"We only allow those people who had sought permission from police," said the senior officer.

According to Delhi Police data, many as 8,594 programmes held in Delhi in 2018. Police claimed that 1,568 demonstrations were reported in the city whereas 451 processions held in 2018.

"As many as 608 meetings took place in different parts of the city. There were around 406 rallies and marches in National Capital whereas 5,541 dharnas, strike and other programme took place in 2018," data

added.