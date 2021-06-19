Amid demolition prep, protests for rehabilitating Khori villagers grow

faridabad: After the Supreme Court's order on removal of Khori Village near Faridabad's Surajkund, people in the area have raised the issue. The area has about 6,000 structures (including homes and commercial premises) — which are set to be torn down, displacing about 30,000 people.

Speaking on the matter, Bandhua Mukti Morcha said the plight of the residents is not good, while amid pandemic this could turn out disastrous for the families, launching a protest agains the demolition. "Is the cut off date only for the marginalised people and not for the privileged? Right to shelter that comes under Right to Life and Liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution should at least be granted to each and every individual. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the displacement of people should be stopped. The people protesting against the eviction are not terrorists but social workers fighting under the constitutional machinery. It is suggested not to evict but provide rehabilitation to the people who once displaced would be deprived of any shelter," social activist Medha Patkar, who was part of the protest, said.

An RWA was formed by the people of Khori, while in 2010 problems of stay and rehabilitation of these residents were put before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This hearing took place on April 25, 2016 and April 29, 2016 where the labourers were assured rehabilitation but the promises remained unfulfilled. In 2017, Faridabad Municipal Corporation challenged this order in the Supreme court, which allowed its prayer.

The labourers were asked to submit their legal documents by the municipal corporation but due to the lockdown, these documents could not be submitted. In September 2020, more than 1,700 houses were demolished by the Faridabad municipal corporation.

Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Mazdur Aawas Sangharsh Samiti carried out sit-in protests and demanded rehabilitation for these poor labourers.

According to the Haryana Urban development Authority in 2010, the rehabilitation would be granted only to the people who were residing in Khori before 2003. A PIL was also filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

However, residents said despite several hearings, the high court denied the stay as the matter was still pending in the Supreme Court, after which 300 houses were again purportedly demolished by the municipal corporation on April 2, 2021.

"On behalf of labourers, I would like to appeal that if a labourer approaches the SC, it should reconsider its decision on the eviction order rather than staying adamant," Nirmal Gorana, President of Bandhua Mukti Morcha said.