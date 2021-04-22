Amid choked supply, cops deliver O2 to 650

New Delhi: There were more than 12 occasions in the last three to four days where Delhi Police have either formed a green corridor or reached personally for the supply of oxygen.



As per Delhi Police data, from April 18, over 650 patients who needed oxygen were helped by Delhi Police. One official said that not only supply but also they were ensuring that there was no panic among the family members of the patients. "We were talking to them and telling them that oxygen will reach on time. Yes, they were panicked by the situation," the official said.

Another official said due to COVID-19 checking going on, there are various pickets on the streets, they have to ensure that communication is made to police personnel on pickets for the smooth travel of the vehicle. On April 20, North district police got a call shortage of oxygen at NKS Super Specialty Hospital. About 130 patients were in the hospital needing oxygen. DCP North Anto Alphonse and Additional DCP Anita Roy themselves reached the spot and coordinated with the hospital. "Local Police liaised with the oxygen supplier of Maya Puri area and along with staff rushed to the Oxygen dealer in Maya Puri area, where Oxygen cylinders were being filled and 53 cylinders were sent by NKS hospital for refilling," DCP North said.

As per the official, the police team escorted the vehicle carrying 15 Oxygen cylinders to NKS Super Speciality Hospital, providing a safe and fast passage by making a green corridor and delivered the same to hospital in the nick of time.

In another case, Alipur Police Station facilitated the movement of the truck from Singhu Border with oxygen cylinders that were stuck on the Kundli Border.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said on April 21, a truck that was carrying an oxygen container was stuck on KMP flyover at Kundli Border and the same was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital Rohini at the earliest due to lack of oxygen cylinders in Delhi Hospitals in the present Covid-19 Scenario. Later Delhi Police coordinated with Haryana police and SHO Alipur to ensure the supply of oxygen to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Dabri Police station assisted the supply of oxygen to Akash hospital where 75 patients were at risk. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said they procure 37 cylinders from the Mayapuri plant and it was escorted to the hospital.

The outer district has given a green corridor to two oxygen tankers carrying 19,500 litres of oxygen from UP and Haryana border to Action Balaji hospital.