Amid CAA protests Jamia opens online admission process

New Delhi: Even as Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) continued their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the varsity has begun the application process for 2020-21 academic session. The applications are open for Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, and Research courses. The last date to apply for admission is March 25, 2020.

After the application is over, the portal will remain open for editing of application forms from March 26 to March 30, 2020. The admit cards for Jamia entrance test will be issued from April 10 to April 15, 2020.

Jamia has lately witnessed intense protests that turned violent as students were protesting against CAA. Numerous investigations are still going on in some cases. Meanwhile, the current students of JMI have offered help to any student who wants to apply for any course. Numerous helpline numbers have also been started by the varsity.

"This is one of the best universities in the country and I would suggest students grab any opportunity they could get to apply here," said a student of Jamia, who was part of the protest. "We request everyone to not let the recent events deter them from seeking admission in the varsity, education is still a prime focus for this university," said the student.

The entrance tests will be held in May and June. Students applying for admission to Jamia will find entrance test schedule for their corresponding course in the prospectus which was released yesterday on the University's admission website, 'jmicoe.in'.