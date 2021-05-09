Ambulance rates capped in GB Nagar & Ghaziabad

Noida: Both the Noida and Ghaziabad district administration have capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge to move patients from home to hospital or back. The move comes after reports of ambulances charging exorbitant prices by patients have come to light.



As per a senior officer, any ambulance without oxygen support will charge not more than Rs 1,000 for a maximum 10 km and Rs 100 for every km thereafter. Ambulances with oxygen support can charge a maximum of Rs 1,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 100 per km. Those ambulances with ventilator or Bi-pap support can charge Rs 2,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 200 per km, the officer said.

The administration has mentioned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh P Saha and Transport Department officer Prashant Tiwari have been appointed as nodal officers for ensuring enforcement of the order and action in case of any violations.

Meanwhile, following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure free of cost cremation of those who died battling Covid, the Noida authority has

appointed two officers who will be looking after the cremations at Antim Niwas in sector 94 of Noida.

For cremation, charges upto Rs 5,000 will be paid by the government for cremation of Covid dead bodies.