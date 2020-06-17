Ambulance bravehearts staring COVID-19 in the eyes

New Delhi: Vishnu Saini couldn't exactly remember the date but he recalls it was around 11 am and his CATS ambulance was stationed in Peeragarhi when he received his first COVID-19 call from the control room. Within seconds, the wheels of his ambulance were accelerating towards the destination as the 29-year-old EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) wore his first PPE kit inside the ambulance.



"It was a mixed feeling with anxiety as I wore my PPE kit inside the ambulance. This was my first COVID call. Duty is duty and I am happy I performed it to the satisfaction," Saini, a resident of Kawalai village in Rajasthan said. Saini has shifted 40 to 45 COVID-19 patients in his ambulance.

When asked how his family reacted after he was deputed on specialised COVID-19 duty, he said: "My mom cries often. You know how mothers are. I tell her that what if I had joined the Army. This work is no less important. What if everyone decides to rest at home, who will challenge and fight the deadly disease?"

Since the outbreak, EMT staff of CATS ambulances have been on the forefront to deal with both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another EMT staff, Love Kush (22) has not been to his home in Moradabad for the past four months.

"I haven't told my parents that I am actively involved in transferring COVID patients. I have told them that I am on Non-COVID duty. That's how it goes with family. I have transferred 40-plus cases with high-grade fever or COVID positive cases. All I can do is take full precautions," Kush said.

As the telephone rings at the Laxmi Nagar control room of CATS ambulance, 54-year-old Shyam Sunder picks up the phone. There are times when the voice on the phone tells him that the patient is suffering from high-grade fever. Shyam, a Gurugram resident, knows what it means.

The next job is to command the ambulance stationed nearby to the patient's address. Sunder has himself tested positive for the contagious disease and was hospitalised in early May. After he tested negative later, he resumed

his duties.

"Being back from Corona, I know how it feels after being diagnosed. If someone tests positive, there is nothing to panic. One has to maintain social distancing and abide by the rules and regulations made in this regard," said Shyam Sunder Yadav.