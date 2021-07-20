Ambience Mall loses part of its roof amid showers in Gurugram

Gurugram: Even as residents in Gurugram eagerly waited for the monsoon rains to arrive, the first spell of incessant rains in the area led to the usual chaos in traffic, waterlogged streets and massive inconvenience to citizens. Poor urban planning, illegal and substandard constructions once again exposed how, Gurugram, as a metropolis was unable to handle a few millimetres of rain yet again.



A part of the roof of the famed Ambience Mall collapsed and the mall was filled with rainwater.

The management of the mall however said there was no collapse of the roof but insisted there was heavy leaking that was being reported.

Following the incident, the mall was quickly closed for the safety of the large number of citizens who come to this mall for shopping. The management assured that they would conduct all the checks and balances before reopening the mall.

Meanwhile, residents at Sheetla Mata temple road had to face extreme difficulties as water levels reached the waist levels. Unable to clear waterlogged roads and taking cognizance of its past experiences the district administration immediately stopped the movement of traffic at all underpasses in the city.

The police also had to step in to help unclog drains.

Other areas where there was a huge problem of waterlogging included Sector-10, Mahaveer Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Sushant Lok, Sikanderpur, Sukhrali and Atul Katariya Chowk and Sohna Road. These urban flaws exposed that there was no guarantee that even the lives of people will be secure when it rains heavily in the city.

In a shocking incident that was reported from Rajeev Chowk a person reportedly drowned in a pedestrian underpass at Rajiv Chowk and thereby died.

Not only private citizens but Monday rainfall also left public officials red-faced and embarrassed when offices of district town planning and Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector-14 got inundated with water.