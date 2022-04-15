Ambedkar's statue found disfigured in Noida, cops launch probe

noida: A statue of B R Ambedkar was found disfigured in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on his birth anniversary Thursday, prompting police to launch a probe into



the matter. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 8 am from a colony of Dalit community in Chijjarsi village.

"The statue, on 100 by 100 sq feet pedestal, was found to be broken when the members of the community reached there to celebrate Ambedkar's birth anniversary. A team was rushed to the spot and found that the statue's hand was disfigured and several teams were sent to the spot in order to ensure law and order situation does not get out of hand," Harish Chandar, Deputy Commisioner of Police (central Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar said.

He further mentioned that it was replaced with a new statue by the police with the help of locals.