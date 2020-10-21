Ambedkar University students protest outside CM office, detained

New Delhi: A mass delegation of students from Ambedkar Unversity protested at Chief Minister House Wednesday against high fees and new reservation policy.

According to the students, two representatives from the students were taken to submit their memorandum of demands at the CM House. "Upon meeting the Personal Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, the students requested to be given an appointment date and time with the CM either today or within the week. The two delegation students were given an appointment at the Deputy CM, Education Minister, Manish Sisodia's house at Mathura Road with Mr Dahiya. The students were assured that Mr Dahiya would arrange a meeting with Mr Manish Sisodia, Education Minister. While three student representatives went to Deputy Chief Minister House for the meeting. The rest of the students stood outside CM House, peacefully waiting for the three students to return. The police all of a sudden detained the students," statement from the student union said.



The students were taken to Civil Lines police station and were later released. The students have been protesting against the reservation policies among other issues at the university.

