Ambedkar University Delhi releases second cut-off

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its second cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 98.25 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

The candidates from Delhi will need 97 per cent marks for admission in Psychology (Honours). The university is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city.



Meanwhile, for English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 95.25 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95.75 per cent.



Similarly for BBA, the cut-off for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 94.25 and 95.25 per cent, respectively. For Economics (Honours), the cut-off is pegged at 95.25 and 96.25, respectively. The cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96 per cent, 92.5 per cent and 96.5 per cent.

