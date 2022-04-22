Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence hold PTM, Sisodia interacts with parents, teachers, kids

New Delhi: The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) hosted their first Mega Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while visiting four ASoSEs in Rohini said that the government's SoSEs have been renamed after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who always wanted all children to attain quality and equal education irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds and we are determined to do so.



"These schools are a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am happy to see that our schools are treating every child equally and helping them learn better," he said. The Minister said that the ASoSEs have been aimed to serve as examples of how a stimulating environment and the provision of specialized training and facilities, paired with deep interest and commitment, can take children to great heights in various fields, irrespective of their background.

The school is shifting the focus from rote learning to experiential learning, and at the same time it handed out innovative report cards to parents that highlighted the details of a student's learning level along with the marks. The new report card prepared in the first year of DBSE Board, which instead of showing marks, tells what children have learned in a year.

Parents were provided with the information about what all their children have learnt in the past year and information about their improved abilities, Sisodia said.

The Mega PTM also saw a special exhibition by students of ASoSE on various subjects and it provided an opportunity for one-to-one interaction with teachers for parents to know their child's progress.

"ASoSEs will lead schools of the country in terms of quality and will help redefine the way of learning," the Deputy CM added.

One of the parents attending the PTM said that the confidence of his child has increased after joining the ASoSE as compared to the previous private school.

"Now I am sure that my daughter will be able to do better in future. In her previous school, focus was more on bookish knowledge and teachers would promote only a few favorite students but here facilitators focus on overall development of every child," he said.

Another parent, Deepak at ASoSE-STEM in Rohini said, "I work as a hawker in the weekly market, I could not afford the education of my elder son due to the financial crisis. He is also working as a hawaker now. But, thanks to ASoSE this will not happen with my younger son. I am sure that he will learn and achieve better."