Ambedkar musical to go on till March 24: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday said that the musical on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar has received a "tremendous response" from the public and shows will now go on till March 24. Earlier, the musical starring actor Rohit Roy was scheduled to end with two shows on March 12.

The musical on the life and legacy of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, had kicked off on February 25 and shows were being held at the JLN Stadium here.

"The Kejriwal government has decided to extend its musical drama on Babasaheb Ambedkar till March 24 after seeing the public's tremendous response for the show," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office said in a statement.

The play is being showcased in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, which has been mounted with thematic design. Stagecraft also include digital props and spectacular play of light and shadow.