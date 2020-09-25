Ambedkar Hosp gets flu screening centre, liquid medical oxygen plant

new delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated a flu screening centre and liquid medical oxygen plant at the state-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here.

According to officials, this plant will further enhance the oxygen supply in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the event, Jain reiterated that wearing a mask will guard against the COVID-19 infection and that it was the most important lesson learnt in the last six months amid the pandemic.

Last week, an order was issued by the city government to turn the BSA Hospital into a partial COVID-19 facility wherein a portion of the hospital will admit suspected or confirmed

cases.

Jain said 28 patients have been admitted to the hospital in the last two days.