Alok Singh takes charge as first commissioner of Noida

G B Nagar: Two days after Uttar Pradesh government approved implementation of commissionerate system in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, senior IPS officer Alok Singh took charge as the first commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday. Along with Singh, other new officers also reached district police chief office to join the team.



Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, holds the rank of an additional director general (ADG) and was serving as the Inspector General (IG) of police of Meerut Range till last week. Soon after taking the charge, Singh interacted with media persons and highlighted his priorities. Speaking on occasion, the commissioner said that police will focus on creating an emotional connection between the citizens and efforts will be made to curb crime against women.

"We will ensure to provide a citizen centric police service and will try to built up an emotional connection between citizens and police. Smart policing will be brought into action and we will put an end on the organised criminal gangs who have been operating in the district and have illegally gained economic advantage by troubling the industrialists. Strict actions will be taken against all these gangs including imposition of NSA and other provisions of gangster act, whichever is followed," said Singh.

The commissioner also said that nine IPS officers and around 1600 police personnels have been added to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in past two days. "Keeping in mind the need of increased police force in the district, around 1600 police personnel including traffic, lady police and others have been added. Once the new officers get settled, a meeting to finalise the structure and distributing responsibilities will be held. We will try to ensure a proper public-police ratio in the future," the commissioner added.

Further on the issue of women safety, the commissioner said that special teams will be formed to look into any crime against women. "The team will have a female IPS officer of DCP rank, two officers of assistant DCP rank and around 400 female police personnel," said Singh.