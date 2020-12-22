Allow students of social sciences to return to campus: JNUSU to varsity

new delhi: Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) assembled outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday and demanded that students of social sciences also be allowed to return to the campus.



The university administration maintained that the students will be called back in phases as despite utmost precautions, there are 39 active COVID-19 cases on the campus.

"We demand that the social sciences' students be also allowed back on the campus so that they can continue with their research work and submit their thesis on time," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

In a statement, the university said JNU has already lost five employees to COVID-19. Currently, there are 39 active cases on the campus.

"It is disturbing that despite the best efforts some COVID-19 cases have also been reported from the university. Keeping the health security of students, faculty, officers, non-teaching staff and other campus residents in mind, the administration has adopted a policy of re-opening the campus in a phased manner.

"Decisions are taken as per the periodic government guidelines and recommendations of a task force," the statement said.