Allow remission of sentence for convicts with good behaviour: Prisons to Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons has sent a proposal to the Delhi government for remitting the sentence of those convicts who have shown good behaviour during incarceration. As per authorities, every year on the occasion of Republic



Day, sentences of well-behaved convicts are reduced. This encourages others to follow prison rules.

Meanwhile, prisons are set to celebrate Republic Day but comparing past years, the gathering will be less than pompous because of the pandemic.

The proposal sent to the Delhi government is divided into two segments: remission for the convicts of the age group of more than 65 years and other convicts, prisoners who were sentenced for more than 10 years will be granted 90 days of remission, those sentenced for five years to 10 years will be granted a remission of 60 days. "The prisoners who were sentenced for one to five years will be granted remission of 30 days and for one year sentences, 20 days' remission will be granted," the proposal read.

Prison authorities further said that for other convicts serving to one year, a remission of 15 days will be on the table. Those serving one to five years will get 30 days' remission and those serving over 10 years will be offered up to 30 days' of remission from their sentences. For convicts serving five to 10 year sentences, 45 days' remission will be offered.

According to the official, they have started the process of selecting some of these convicts. "We see the overall behaviour of convicts and check any kind of adverse feedback against the person," the official said. According to prisons data, there are more than 2,500 convicts serving their sentences in Tihar. About 1,180 were given emergency parole.

As per the official, remission is not granted to those convicts who were involved in crimes against women and children. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel told Millennium Post that, they have sent the proposal to the Delhi Government for approval. "Since the remission granted is linked to good behaviour, this practice motivates the convict inmates to observe overall good conduct while serving their conviction period," DG Tihar said.

According to the DG, like every year, they will celebrate Republic Day and COVID 19 guidelines will be followed. "Compared to past years, we will keep less gathering of staff and inmates at the premises where the flag will be hoisted," he added.