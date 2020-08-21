Allow Ramlila performances with social distancing: Delhi BJP to L-G

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday seeking permission for Ramlila performances in the city ahead of the Dussehra festival in October. In his letter to the L-G, Gupta said permission should be granted for staging of Ramlila while ensuring social distancing. He said Ramlila performances, being held for many years on land belonging to government agencies like DDA and MCD, should be allowed and booking for the shows should be started.