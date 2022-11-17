Allow max 1 pet dog for 1 family: Consumer Forum directs MCG

gurugram: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Gurugram on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation to require that one family will keep only one dog. It further banned petting of 11 "foreign breeds" and asked the Corporation to cancel the registration granted in respect of any such banned dogs and take them into its custody, legal news website Live Law reported.



While issuing general directions in a dog-bite complaint filed by a local, the Commission ordered: The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram is directed to require that one family will keep only one dog.

Registration of pet dogs within one month is compulsory, fee of which shall not be less than Rs 12,000 per year, with the renewal fee every year, which shall not less than Rs. 10,000 per year. Municipal Corporation, Gurugram is directed to require that every registered dog shall wear a collar to which shall be attached a metal token coupled with metal chain.

Whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap or otherwise, so that it may not bite anyone. At that time, the owner of said registered pet dog will also take with him dog waste bag and dog waste plucker in order to maintain proper hygiene and proper cleanliness at public places.

The Commission further directed the municipal body to warn the residents that any violation of the above said directions will result in taking over the custody of their dog along with imposition of Rs 20,000 fine, extendable upto Rs 2 lakh.