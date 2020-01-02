Allow all students to register for winter session: JNUSU to admin

New Delhi: As Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Thursday continued their strike against the fee hike issue by boycotting the registration process, which started on Wednesday. Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) sent a letter to the university administration demanding them to allow every student to register for the Winter Semester 2020.

Students continued the school lockdown, waiting for the governing body meeting to get over so that a concrete decision could come out. A student sitting outside School of International Studies said, "We have boycotted the registration as of now, but a decision will soon be decided. However, not everyone is boycotting the registration."

Numerous students were seen outside the administration office, finishing the criteria for winter semester registration. "We are yet to get any confirmation about the next step," said another student.

Meanwhile, JNUSU wrote to V-C M Jagadesh Kumar requesting for a dialogue to resolve the issue, including the fee hike and registration.