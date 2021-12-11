Allotted flats inhabitable, SC told; Fbd asked to address grievances

New Delhi: After being informed of the inhabitable conditions at the government accommodations allotted to those displaced by the demolition of Khori village in Faridabad, the Supreme Court, which has been hearing related petitions, on Thursday told the civic body that it must address grievances raised by the residents and that too in a reasonable time.



Close to 30,000 residents were displaced when Khori was demolished earlier this year on the basis of the top court's orders — which held that the structures there were built on forest land without authorisation. While the Haryana government was forced to provide rehabilitation to those displaced after the matter reached the Supreme Court, the residents have complained that the process to apply for a home was too cumbersome.

Now, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was informed by senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, who was appearing for some petitioners, that persons who have been given provisional allotment of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats are unable to reside there because it is not habitable.

Parikh told the bench that they have filed an application as the persons who have got provisional allotment are not able to reside there due to the inhabitable conditions.

"You have been assuring us again and again that whatever grievances are there, if it is brought to your attention, you will take it up with the authority to find some solution to the problem. Which is doable, must be done and in a reasonable time," the bench told senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, who was appearing for the municipal corporation.

"So, if there is any issue which is doable, why not address it immediately," the bench observed, asking why such an issue comes up before the court again and again.

Bhardwaj assured the bench that he would sit with Parikh, discuss the grievance raised in the application and see what is required to be done. He told the bench that he has not yet received the application and the grievances which will be brought to his notice will be appropriately

addressed.

The lawyer assisting Parikh told the bench that they had e-mailed a copy of the application and also a letter on the issue to the office of the corporation's counsel. "Everyone is not so prompt and efficient that he looks at his e-mail daily. At least, I do not look at my e-mail on a daily basis," Justice Khanwilkar observed.

After Bhardwaj assured the bench that he would discuss the issue with Parikh to sort out the grievance, the bench said it would take up the application after the winter break. Besides this application, the apex court also heard arguments on a batch of petitions which have raised issues regarding forest and non-forest land.