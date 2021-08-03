Allocation of all Ph.D seats to JRF a 'well-considered policy decision': JNU to HC

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has told the Delhi High Court that its decision to allocate 100 per cent Ph.D seats in seven centres to JRF category candidates is a "well-considered policy decision" and does not violate any law or regulation.



The varsity said JRF is one of the most prestigious fellowship awarded to candidates who qualify an intense competitive examination conducted by the UGC at the national level and therefore, successful candidates have already proven acumen in their respective fields.

"Allocation of 100 per cent Ph.D seats to JRF category candidates for the academic year 2021-22 in select centres in JNU is a well-considered policy decision made by the highest body of academic experts i.e the Academic Council in conformity with the UGC guidelines," said the affidavit filed by JNU in response to the petition filed by Students'' Federation of India (SFI), JNU challenging the allocation.

It is asserted that JNU is well within its power to formulate eligibility criteria for admission of candidates in accordance with requirements and in pursuit of excellence.

The court is informed that JNU is gradually moving towards a unified system of admissions, making JRF a benchmark for quality research work in order to enhance the academic environment and standards.