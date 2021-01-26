All set to go, a few unions, youth insist on march at Outer Ring Road

New Delhi: Despite the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmers' organisation at the forefront of the protests, having agreed to hold the Republic Day tractor rally on Delhi Police's approved routes, a few unions part of the protests asserted that they would continue on to Outer Ring Road for the rally.



This comes after days of disagreements between the farmers and police over holding the rally on the Outer Ring Road. After multiple meetings, the police suggested routes in Outer Delhi in light of traffic complications and the farmers had agreed to it, following which requisite permissions were issued to them.

However, now, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has said on Monday evening that they would go ahead to the Outer Ring Road as they did not want to follow the government's alternate option.

Tensions escalated on Monday night when the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that they will follow the old route map at Singhu Border.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Satnam Singh Pannu the Pradhan of the union said, "We will be sticking to the original route map which was decided earlier and not the one approved by the Delhi Police. Rest we will see whatever happens."

But The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has clearly said that they will hand over anyone who deviates from the decided routes to the authorities. On asking Pannu regarding SKM's statement, he said he will march towards the old route. "If they want to hand us over to the police they can," he added.

In addition, youth protesters have had a hard time digesting the alternate routes for the tractor rally. Many of them, who come from Tarntaran said they would go to the Outer Ring Road. "We will not march on the government's approved road map. We don't need their permission to march. We will follow the old route map peacefully," Malkeet Singh said.

Furthermore, when asked what action will be taken against protesters who deviate from the decided routes, Delhi Police said necessary legal action will be taken against them.

As for traffic arrangements during the rally, the Singhu route will be closed and traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir. The traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road and traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll and Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.

As for the Tikri route, traffic will not be allowed to enter Rohtak road from Kirari Mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.