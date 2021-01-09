All reservation policies unchanged, admissions as per procedure: Jamia

new delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University has refuted a statement issued by the university's student wing regarding the discontinuation of reservation for Muslim minorities for students from Jammu and



Kashmir.

"The statement seems to be circulated with an intent to attain political benefit by creating an atmosphere of insecurity among students from the minority community. JMI would like to clarify that there is no change in the admission reservation policy of the university with regard to minorities and students from J&K. All procedures/ statutes laid down by the university with regard to admission has been followed," Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said.

The statement came in the wake of allegations put forward by All India Students' Association in the varsity, who said that the list had no name of students from

J&K.

"The statement by AISA is far from facts and seems to have been issued with mischievous intent and to defame the university. The university followed the same reservation policy as used in previous years," the varsity clarified.