All public transport in Delhi can now be tracked in real-time

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday integrated its Public Transit Systems with Google Maps to reduce the wait time of buses and improve the experience of travelling in public transport by providing access to real-time tracking.

The integration will definitely reduce the wait time of passengers and will give a clearer wait time to the people or the expected arrival time to their respective destination, an official from the Transport department told Millennium Post.

Once this project starts, static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available for passengers in real-time.

There will also be updates on any delays which will reduce waiting time and hence reduce crowding at bus stops, along with increased accountability of public buses, the Delhi government said in the statement.

"With today's partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that provide seamless, real time information of public transport," Gahlot said.

How it will work: According to the newly integrated systems, users can see live data of the buses on their Google Maps app. This information is fed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System. The data on bus routes is updated almost every 2 minutes.

Users will have to enter the destination they wish to go to and tap the public transport option. Be it a DMRC route or a DTC bus route, the app will now show the time of arrival of the next bus/train on any of the available routes.

Further, if a user taps the particular route they wish to take, there is also an option that provides residents to provide public inputs on the condition of the buses or trains they are travelling in.

For instance, in buses or metros, users are allowed to share their inputs on the crowdedness, accessibility, temperature, security and women's section in their particular vehicle. They may share if women's sections are being misused, if the bus or train is crowded etc. The app says all these suggestions are public and no personal data is collected.