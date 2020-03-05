All primary schools to remain shut till March 31: Sisodia
NEW DELHI: As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID 19 (Coronavirus), the Department of Education, Delhi government, on Thursday issued a circular directing all schools of the capital to remain shut for upto primary classes until March 31.
The circular was issued in wake of a few travel related positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi. In this regard, all government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies have been directed to remain closed for their primary classes.
In his tweet, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, "As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till March-end."
"In the interest of the health and safety of students, all the Government, Government aided, Private recognised (Unaided) schools of Directorate of Education (DoE) and those run by local bodies (MCDs, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board) will remain closed with immediate effect for students up to Primary classes till March 31," read the notification from
the DoE.
