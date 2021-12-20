'All PCR calls must be verified before 12 am to ensure action'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will now verify all calls received at the Police Control Room (PCR) by the end of the day to ensure action is taken in each such matter, it said in an order. The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday stated that all PCR calls will be verified before 12 am every day and no PCR calls will be left pending for the next day.

In order to ensure that appropriate legal action has been taken on PCR calls and that no call is filed as untraced' or offence not taken place' or that the offence has been minimized', it is imperative that all PCR calls are verified at the supervisory level and it is not left to the wishes of the duty officer or the emergency officer, the order read.

It said all PCR calls will be personally verified by an SHO.

Other senior officers will also verify these calls at random to ensure proper legal action has been taken wherever the call is found true and involved a cognizable offence, the order said.

If the spot verification discloses commission of a cognizable offence, FIR be registered promptly without fail. In certain matters, where FIR is not required to be registered, action under the provisions of CrPC or Delhi Police Act be taken, it said, adding that the PCR calls will not be filed as untraced', unless all efforts to trace the caller have been made.

The order also mandated senior officers to verify calls which involved a cognizable offence but where the investigating officer chose to file it under CrPC or DP Act.

District DCP will ensure that 100 per cent verification of PCR calls is done, and will decide which calls need to be verified by him/her or Additional DCP or ACP, as per the contents and gravity of the call, the order said.

According to the order, the SHO will verify all calls without fail, supplemented by ACP verifying 50 per cent calls, DCP 10 per cent, and CPCR 10 per cent (all at random).

Joint CP/Ranges and Special CP/Law & Order (Zones) may randomly verify a few calls, which they believe require verification of facts and action being taken by the investigation officer, it said.