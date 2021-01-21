All MCD projects remained on paper, alleges AAP MLA

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that a recent audit report of the MCD revealed that there are hundreds of projects with very doubtful execution thus alleging that all the projects under the MCD happened on paper but not in reality.



"The BJP ruled MCD councillors and the senior officials will divide this money between them," Bharadwaj said which was refuted by SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh who said that the non-plan head funds cannot be used to pay contractors. "That money has to be sanctioned by the Delhi government," she said.

The South MCD announced a hike in councillor fund from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore which was pulled up by Bharadwaj at a press conference in the Capital on Wednesday.

"The AAP wants to know how can the BJP ruled MCD increase the councillor fund from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore at a time when they claim that they do not have money to pay the salaries of their own employee," he said. Singh while responding to the allegations said that each councillor is getting double the funds, Rs 1 crore as compared to the previous Rs 50 lakh. "These funds come under our non-plan head, which SDMC has earned through its revenue generation activities. If we don't issue these funds at this time, we will not be able to maintain proper sanitation in South Delhi," she said.

Singh also responded to the AAP leader's allegations that the Corporation was not receiving any funds from the Delhi Government under the Plan head. "As such, we have issued Rs 15 lakh per zone for maintenance, upkeep and sanitation work. After being divided between 26 councillors in each zone, the funds will barely be sufficient," she said.