All eyes on Haryana, UP, Punjab as EPCA expects worsening air quality

New Delhi: As pollution control authorities and the National Green Tribunal turned their focus on Delhi's neighbouring states in view of a possible worsening of the air quality in the Capital and so has the Delhi government. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to facilitate monthly meetings with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments to keep a check on NCR's pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai demanded that bi-monthly meetings also be organised with neighbouring states to appropriately prepare for the coming months of bad air and possibly prevent it.



In a virtual press briefing, CM Kejriwal said the affected states have been unable to reach an agreement to stop stubble burning and prevent air pollution. "I believe the pollution due to stubble burning can be controlled in a short span of time. But a lack of political will is visible in doing that," he said.

"I want to request the Centre to have a meeting with states every 15 days on pollution. Then we can also put forth our point and we will be able to coordinate with others to do it (fight pollution). The battle to save the environment is bigger than the fight among states. As long as this is not understood, a solution cannot be reached," Rai said, on the other hand.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category on Monday, with the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app showing an AQI (Air Quality Index) of around 246 in Central Delhi on Monday evening. Gurugram's air turned "very poor" during the day but improved by evening and some other areas such as the outskirts of Faridabad reported "very poor" air till Monday evening.

Now, the National Green Tribunal has rejected an application to allow the use of brick kilns in a "Zig Zag" manner in the NCR, remarking it would have a disastrous effect on the air quality, based on a report submitted by a CPCB-led committee. The NGT said it was enforcing the Right to breathe fresh air.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has written to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, warning them that if they are unable to bring thermal power plant emissions to the required level, they should prepare to shut them down. In his letter to both governments, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said, "Please treat this as urgent as we are expecting a further deterioration in air quality in the coming days."

However, the Delhi government on Monday continued its campaign to curb pollution as Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Raghav Chadha took the CM's "Red light on, gaadi off" campaign to the streets, politely asking commuters to turn off their engines while waiting at red lights.

In preparation, the Delhi government will also deploy about 2,500 civil defence volunteers at 100 traffic signals in the city to enforce the campaign from October 21 to November 15.

"The marshals will adopt the principle of 'Gandhigiri'. They will give red roses to those not switching off the ignition at red lights. They will be made aware as to why it is important for them to do it and how they can fight pollution through the move," Rai said, also urging all MPs, MLAs and political party leaders to participate in the campaign and spread awareness about it.

The environment minister here also said that the focus will now be on this campaign and that the odd-even scheme will only be resorted to as the last option.