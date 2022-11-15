All candidates of BJP, AAP, Congress file nominations amid heavy rush on last day

New Delhi: Amid huge rush, all 750 candidates of the three major parties in the national capital — the AAP, BJP and Congress — filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming civic polls in Delhi, sources said.

November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards.

The tabulation of data from nominations filed is still underway, the source said.

"Due to single-day rush, nomination process for all candidates who had arrived by 3 PM continued till late evening, and the process of uploading of nomination documents is underway. Till 10 pm, 1,783 nominations of 1,387 candidates had been uploaded, and rest of the uploading will be completed soon," an official source said.

The process for the receipt of nominations went completely smoothly and elaborate

arrangements had been put in place at all ROs headquarters, he said.

"All 750 candidates of the AAP, BJP and Congress filed their nominations on the last day today. Many independents have also filed nominations besides those from other parties," another official source at the State Election Commission here, said. All three parties also confirmed that their 250 candidates each for as many wards have filed the papers.

Till Friday, just 35 nominations had been filed since the process opened on November 7, according to officials.

Of the 28 nominations filed on Friday, 18 were male and 10 female. Twenty of these were filed by independents and eight by leaders of four political parties, including five from the BSP, a senior official had earlier said.

Since no nomination papers were received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, on Monday there was a huge rush to file nominations by candidates, officials said.