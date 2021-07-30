All ayes for Bharat Ratna to green icon

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. Participating in a debate on the resolution on the first day of the assembly's Monsoon session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although the House is passing this resolution, the entire country wants that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Bahuguna.

"I think it will be an honour for the Bharat Ratna if the highest civilian award goes to Bahuguna," he said.

Kejriwal noted that Bahuguna not only protected the environment but also worked for many other social causes. Opposition BJP, too, supported the resolution.

In his address, the CM said, "Today we are talking about such a towering personality who was a visionary leader. Who used to talk about the environment in the 1960s-70s? No one! No one used to talk about trees or the environment. Back then, he gave a message not only to this country but the entire world that the world would head towards destruction if it did not care for the environment. He gave this vision when no one talked about it. Such was his wisdom and foresight."

CM Kejriwal added that he was "delighted" that the House was passing this resolution unanimously. "I hope the central government will pay heed to the demand of the country and honour Bahuguna," he said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly on Thursday also congratulated Tokyo Silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who represented India in the 49kg weightlifting event.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

"The assembly extends the heartiest congratulations to weightlifter Meerabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. We hope that other players and athletes of the country will also win medals at the Olympics and bring laurels to the nation," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.