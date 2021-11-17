All 16 jails have assistance of law officers: Delhi govt informs HC

new delhi: The Delhi Government has informed the Delhi High Court that all the 16 jails in the national capital have assistance of law officers.



Justice Najmi Waziri was dealing with a contempt plea filed by Advocate Amit Sahni, concerning the wilful disobedience of a division bench order, requiring the Delhi Government to appoint Law Officers in each Jail, within 12 weeks. There are 16 jails in the state — nine at the Tihar prison complex, one at the Rohini prison complex and six at the Mandoli prison complex.

According to legal news website Live Law, Sahni highlighted that appointment of Law officers is expedient for various reasons, inter alia, for ensuring that each convict gets timely Fee Legal Aid in an appropriate manner, without fail. Further, they are responsible to supervise and follow up all legal matters; for drafting and filing replies/response to court matters; co-ordination with the branches of department for compliance of directions from courts; conduct research on Legal issues pertaining to Jail and

prisoners.

During the course of hearing, ASC Gautam Narayan appearing for the Delhi Government apprised the Court that 14 Law Officers have already been appointed and are expected to be at their respective jails on daily

basis.

He also submitted that two of the fourteen appointees were handling dual charge, looking after two jails. He added that in due course, two more Officers shall be appointed to have individual charge of the two jails.

In view of the above submission, the matter was listed for further hearing on December 15.

According to the contempt petition, Respondents are duty bound to comply with the provisions of the Delhi Prison Act, 2000 as being in charge of Jail Affairs in the National

Capital.

Section 6 of Delhi Prison Act, 2000 mandates that there shall be a Law Officer for every Jail. Apart from the same, it further mandates that there shall be a Superintendent, Dy. Superintendent, a Medical Officer and a Welfare Officer for every jail.

That it is further worthwhile to mention that the compliance of above-referred Section is done by the respondents in all respect except appointing Law Officer for every Jail. It is relevant to mention that from August 2016 to February 2019, there was no Law Officer in Prison Headquarter and that the legal affairs used to be dealt by an officer equivalent to the rank of Dy. Superintendent. Further, at present there is only one Law Officer for all Jails, who is having office at Prison Headquarters, Tihar, New Delhi. he Only Law Officer of Tihar Jail is on deputation," the plea

read.