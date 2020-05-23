Alcoholism lands youth in jail

New Delhi: The 19-year-old alcoholic youth was arrested by Dwarka district police after a brief exchange of fire in Najafgarh area. Police said that due to recent hike in liquor prices it became difficult for him to finance his craving for alcohol so he started committing the crime.

Police said that on May 22, during picket checking in the Najafgarh to Uttam Nagar road by the team from Najafgarh police station, the accused along with his two other associates on a bike were stopped. "After being asked about ownership documents, all the three started running on foot. The team started chasing them. Suddenly one of them stopped and fired at head constable Sudhir who somehow got escaped," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said in retaliation, the policeman also fired one round in the air. But the criminals didn't stop and after chase one of the accused who fired at police personnel was nabbed. He was identified as Aman.

He told police that he had recently committed the robbery of Rs 1 lakh from a medical shop in Najafgarh to fulfil his addiction of liquior and drugs. "He along with his associates were going for another robbery when the incident happened," the official said. The team under SHO (Najafgarh) Sunil Kumar made the arrest.