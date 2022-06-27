Ajnara homebuyers hit streets, allege lack of any progress in work

noida: Scores of homebuyers from residential projects of Ajnara builder in Greater Noida West took to streets under the scorching sun on Sunday afternoon to stage demonstration over lack of basic amenities in their societies. They have alleged that even after protesting for nearly a month now, their demands are not being heard.



On Sunday, the residents of Ajnara Le Garden and Ajnara Homes societies gathered at Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West and staged protest with holding placards in hands and raising slogans against the government and authority.

The protesting homebuyers alleged that they are deprived of several basic amenities in society such as maintenance, structural safety, parks, playgrounds and security. They also allege that along with facing economic and mental harassment by the builder, they are fearing risk of getting dengue, chikungunya and other water borne disease as water is accumulating all over the basement.

Holding placards with pictures of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and bulldozer, they demanded that such undated and weak structures from Ajnara builder must be razed off as this is risking the life of those living in them. They demanded that the residents must be compensated