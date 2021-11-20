Air 'very poor'; min temp at 10.9 deg C

New Delhi: The air quality in the national Capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday with AQI in the evening being recorded at 381, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.



Neighbouring Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (372), Greater Noida (388), Gurugram (345) and Noida (385) also recorded air quality index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category.

According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".

To combat pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday had issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

On Thursday too, the AQI had stood in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius in the morning, one notch below the season's average, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature in the evening was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, and a relative humidity of 69 per cent on Friday, it said.

To reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government launched the second phase of its fortnight-long "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign at 100 traffic signals in the city on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to make the fight against pollution successful.

He said every day, one person on an average burns fuel for 20-25 minutes at traffic junctions. This is wastage and also a major source of pollution, he added.

"The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now

decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and it will continue till December 3," Rai told reporters at the ITO crossing.